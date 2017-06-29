Paris Hilton looks barely recognisable in childhood throwback snap The heiress shot to fame on The Simple Life opposite Nicole Ritchie

She's been in the spotlight for nearly twenty years, but on Thursday, Paris Hilton offered fans a rare insight into her younger years. The 36-year-old heiress took to her Twitter page to share a throwback picture of herself from her schooldays. "Trying to not look bored in the library for my school yearbook picture in 6th grade. Ha! #TBT #TeenParis," she captioned the black-and-white shot. With her hair pulled back into a ponytail, the American heiress was only recognisable by her defined jawline.

Trying to not look bored in the library for my school yearbook picture in 6th grade. Ha! #TBT #TeenParis pic.twitter.com/WGHYRqYMbW — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 29, 2017

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one follower writing: "You were already very cute all the way back than!" Another added: "Innocent and sweet looking." Others commented with "adorable" and "vintage". Paris, who is reported to have a net worth of £80million, is trying to make a name for herself as a DJ with a residency in Ibiza. She first shot to fame on The Simple Life opposite Nicole Ritchie, and was close friends with Kim Kardashian in the Noughties.

Despite growing up in the limelight to a wealthy family, Paris recently claimed she was not brought up "spoilt". In an interview, the socialite took the opportunity to criticise parents in Hollywood for "spoiling" their children out of "guilt". Talking about her own upbringing, the reality star told ES Magazine: "We always had that work ethic, instilled in my father by his father, and passed on for generations in my family."

The former reality TV star went on to suggest that there are several parents in Hollywood who push their children into the limelight from an early age and take advantage of that. She added: "You know, like actresses' mums, who kind of live off their kid, who's been working since they were like a month old. And that's a big percentage of Hollywood. I saw a lot of kids growing up in families who weren’t there for them, and just spoiled them because they felt guilty."