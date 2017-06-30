Katie Piper shows off baby bump in chic pink dress at Rosie Nixon's book launch The TV presenter is pregnant with her second child

Katie Piper stepped out to show support for close friend and HELLO!'s Editor in Chief, Rosie Nixon, on Thursday evening. The pregnant star, 33, looked absolutely sensational in a pretty form-fitting number as she attended the book launch party for Amber Green Takes Manhattan, which was held at Flemings Mayfair Hotel in London. The chic dress, from her own collection, showed off her blossoming baby bump in all its glory. She took to her Instagram page to share snaps from the celebrations. "Brilliant evening with @rosiejnixon celebrating the launch of #ambergreentakesmanhattan We even had a sneak preview read to us," she captioned the picture.

Brillaint evening with @rosiejnixon celebrating the launch of #ambergreentakesmanhattan We even had a sneak preview read to us 📚 A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Piper reveals she is pregnant with her second child!

Katie was also joined by her husband Richard Sutton, with whom she also shares three-year-old daughter Belle. Last week, the expectant mother exclusively announced her second pregnancy news to HELLO! Magazine. Sharing her delight about the prospect of becoming a mother again, she said: "Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again."

STORY: VIP guests join HELLO! for exclusive screening of Natalie Portman's film JACKIE

Lady Frederick Windsor, Kimberley Walsh, Giovanna Fletcher and Izzy Judd were also among the guests at the exclusive event. Speaking about the book's launch, Rosie shared: "What a night! It was absolutely amazing to toast Amber Green Takes Manhattan in true HELLO! style at Flemings Mayfair Hotel last night. Lady Frederick Windsor, aka actress Sophie Winkleman, had us all in stitches with her brilliant reading from the book. And it was great fun to catch up with so many good friends, family and colleagues."

Lovely meeting these two gorgeous ladies @mrsgifletcher @mrs_izzyjudd tonight at @rosiejnixon 's book launch of #ambergreentakesmanhattan 📖 A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

STORY: Katie Piper discusses possible Hollywood film about her life

She added: "I am blown away by the support my second novel has received so far, I had so much fun writing it - and just hope people will find it an enjoyable read!" Amber Green Takes Manhattan follows the story of Amber Green, a stylist to the stars who is hoping to take the New York fashion world by storm. The book is available to buy now.