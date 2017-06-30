Lucy Mecklenburgh and Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas are officially dating! The former TOWIE star has been linked to the Corrie actor for the past few weeks

Lucy Mecklenburgh has seemingly confirmed her new relationship status! The former TOWIE star has revealed she is dating Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas after keeping fans guessing for weeks. In newly-surfaced pictures, the pair were seen kissing at London City Airport on Wednesday following a romantic Greek getaway to Mykonos. HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for the stars to comment.

It's going to take a lot to top this holiday 🌅🍾🛥💛 #mykonos #islandhopping #greece #sunset #viewgoals #sunsetgoals #champagne A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Lucy, 25, and Ryan, 33, first sparked dating rumours this month when fans noticed they were posting pictures of the same bathroom suite in Panama. Then a few days later, they shared snaps from the same swimming pool in Santorini. It has been widely reported that the stars hit it off during the filming for survival show Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island. A source recently told Daily Star: "There’s definitely a mutual attraction which is getting everyone excited. The crew are going to do everything they can to try to make it happen between them. There’s a real buzz from the producers as they reckon it’s their sexiest series to date."

Sunset 🌅 A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

TV star Lucy was previously in a high-profile relationship with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, whom she dated for 14 months before they split last year. Prior to the sporting ace, Lucy was engaged to fellow TOWIE counterpart Mario Falcone but they split in 2013. Meanwhile, Ryan has been single since his split from girlfriend Lana Martin last September; the couple had been since February 2016. The ex-Corrie star also has daughter Scarlett with former co-star Tina O'Brien.