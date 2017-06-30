Calvin Harris regrets public feud with Taylor Swift following break-up The Scottish DJ and pop star parted ways last year

Calvin Harris has admitted he regrets the way he handled himself following his highly-publicised break-up from Taylor Swift last July. The superstar DJ, who dated the We Are Never Getting Back Together star for over a year, publically criticised Taylor on Twitter after she helped write his 2016 hit This Is What You Came For. At the time, the 33-year-old tweeted: "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do." He also wrote: "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though."

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Calvin confessed he regretted his behaviour. "It was completely the wrong instinct. I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped." Calvin then went on to discuss the difficulty of keeping their split away from the spotlight. "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself," he explained. "When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose."

Following their break-up, Taylor swiftly struck up a romance with Thor actor Tom Hiddleston. They called it quits after three months. Taylor, 27, is now dating up-and-coming British actor Joe Alwyn. According to The Sun, the pop star has been spending plenty of time in London to be close to 26-year-old Joe, even renting out a home in the capital. "Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," an insider said. "But after what happened with [her ex] Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."