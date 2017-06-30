Annie Lennox shares hilarious email offering to launch her music career The Walking on Broken Glass has sold more than 80 million records worldwide

Annie Lennox has shared the hilarious email which was sent to her from a Los Angeles-based radio professional, offering to help the award-winning singer launch her career. In a tongue-in-cheek post, the Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) hitmaker - who has sold 80 million records worldwide - said: "I think I'm in with a chance ??!!!"

The message read: "I came across your music on line and really like what I heard!" [sic] The radio professional - named Kylie - went on to say: "I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station. If you'd like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I'll forward it to Glenn our program director here at [redacted] to see if he's interested in putting it in rotation." In her career, 62-year-old Annie has bagged eight Brit Awards, including 15 nominations. She also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Into the West for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2004.

Fans of the star were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Kylie has great taste, you gotta hand it to her." [sic] Another shared: "Ha! Mortified. But imagine hearing Annie's voice for the first time again....that feeling would be incredible!" A third post read: "One good thing about this is, it confirms that at least one young person in the world has good musical taste!" Another follower remarked: "Awww bless her! But great she's 'discovered' you - you'll change her life like you've already done for so many of us!"