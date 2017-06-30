Cheryl shares first post-birth selfie as she celebrates birthday on Instagram Cheryl was marking her first birthday as a mother to baby Bear

Cheryl celebrated an extra special birthday this year – her first as a mother. And the singer, who welcomed her son Bear in March, gave her fans a special surprise on Friday evening when she shared her first post-birth selfie with them via Instagram. The singer was surrounded by her nearest and dearest on her 34th birthday. But while she enjoyed time with baby Bear and her boyfriend Liam Payne, she was clearly touched by the thousands of messages she'd received from fans.

"Birthday bunny..." she captioned the photograph, that showed her with a pair of pink bunny ears and a cute button nose. "Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. You always make me feel so special." Cheryl's picture showed off her long flowing brown hair, and she looked the picture of health (and not in the slightest bit tired!) in the cute filtered photo.

Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈... Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

On Friday, birthday wishes flooded in from Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmates, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. Nicola, 31, posted an Instagram throwback from a fun night out in Barbados, writing: "Another Happy Birthday and Fbf post. She's going to hate this pic but it captures perfectly that cheeky mood she gets in when she's happy and enjoyed a cocktail. The one where I have to watch her like a hawk! It's only right for a Birthday post. Sisters from other misters. Love you Bel ❤Happy Birthday @cherylofficial."

Close friend Kimberley, 35, uploaded a black-and-white montage of the "three amigos". She wrote: "Little pic montage for the birthday girl @cherylofficial Happy Birthday! 🎉So many happy memories ❤you loads." The mother-of-two also added the hashtags, #birthdaygirl, #memories, #friends, #3amigos and #bottomrightismyfav.

Liam had previously revealed how he and Cheryl would be celebrating her special day. Speaking on US radio station Q102 this week, the One Direction singer revealed: "We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice. She needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it. Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together."