Exclusive! Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster renew their wedding vows and share photos from their ceremony The singer and his wife celebrated with friends and family at home in Essex

In a world exclusive, Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have shared more than 20 photographs and details of their wedding vow renewal ceremony only with HELLO! Magazine.

Ten years after they first married in a medieval monastery in Portofino, Italy, the couple pledged their love for each other again under an ancient beech tree in the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home. They were joined by their sons Alastair, 11, and six-year-old Aiden, as well as Rod’s daughters Kimberly, 37, and Renee, 25, and sons Sean, 36 and Liam, 22, who are working in the UK, as well as Kimberly’s daughter Delilah, five.

Penny's beloved Cavapoo dog Bubbles was given a key role on the big day - “He is the most adorable dog,” she says - accompanying the bride up the aisle and sitting at her feet. Penny was later pictured on the dance floor with Bubbles.

“Penny is my whole world. What a girl,” Rod tells HELLO! in our world exclusive coverage of their special day. “Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We’re not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family.”

“Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important,” Penny, 46, told Hello! “This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.”

Around 100 guests, including Sir Rod’s former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally, and Kenney Jones and wife Jayne, were invited to the ceremony. Strictly Come Dancing professional Ian Waite, Penny’s dance partner on the BBC1 show ten years ago, also attended as did former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster. “Having family and friends there was everything,” Sir Rod said. “It makes you stop to think how lucky you are. With so much unrest, violence and loss in this world, family is everything.”

Penny - who donated a fee paid by HELLO! to victims of the Grenfell fire - added: “On our wedding day ten years ago, everything was a blur apart from Rod and I. We were in a little bubble and all I could see was him. This time I was very present. I could look around at all the people we love and cherish, and hold onto that moment.

