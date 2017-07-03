James Hewitt has left hospital after suffering heart attack in May The former Army officer has been fighting for his life in hospital

James Hewitt is recovering from having a heart attack and a stroke back in May, and was spotted leaving the hospital in late June. The former British Army officer fought for his life in hospital and was said to have been placed in intensive care after an emergency operation relating to a pre-existing illness. The 59-year-old was spotted leaving the hospital with his mum, Shirley, and another women. Dressed in shorts with a shirt and tie and sunglasses, James looked to be on the mend as he chatted to his family. A source told the Mirror that although he is doing "much better", he still needs to build up his strength.

Mr Hewitt, a household calvary officer who was born in Northern Ireland but spent most of his life in the West Country, had an affair with Princess Diana in the 1980s, while she was still married to Prince Charles. Diana and Prince Charles separated in 1992 and were divorced four years later. The Princess famously admitted to Martin Bashir for BBC's Panorama in 1995 that she had had an affair with James.

It had been a turbulent few years for James. In 2004, he was arrested for possessing cocaine, but received a warning. In 2003, he attempted to sell 64 personal letters from Princess Diana for £10million, a move which was widely criticised. James also appeared on a number of TV shows; in 2006 he starred on The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, performing a singing duet with Rebecca Loos. He made another appearance on Top Gear the same year. He also opened a restaurant in Spain in 2009, before returning to the UK in 2013.