WATCH: Tom Fletcher shows off his son Buzz's contagious laughter in hilarious video The McFly star is dad to two sons with wife Giovanna Fletcher

Laughter is certainly the best medicine, and Tom Fletcher proved this by sharing a hilarious video of his son Buzz having the time of his life over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram page, the father-of-two posted a video of his little boy, who was caught with a severe case of the giggles as they went on a theme park ride. "Best laugh ever," the cute footage was simply captioned.

Best laugh ever. A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

STORY: Giovanna Fletcher opens up about parenting style and sons with Tom

Fans were quick to compliment the post, with one writing: "Aaahhh that actually filled me with joy." Another commented: "Buzz has definitely inherited your adorable laugh! Tom!:)." A third post read: "I just love his laugh so much! This little creature is a mix of you and Gi!" One follower added: "My heart is MELTING!! Also, what a brave kid! Hands up all the way!" It seems Tom and his family are currently enjoying some downtime away from the UK. The pair have been sharing pictures from their trip on their respective social media pages.

Tom Fletcher shares adorable video: 'Buzz and the dandelions'

In 2015, Buzz sent social media into meltdown after Tom shared a sweet video of his son giggling hysterically as he watched him blow the seeds off a dandelion. The short clip showed the then 13-month-old Buzz strapped onto Tom's back while enjoying a walk in the countryside together. He captioned the clip: "This is why being a Dad is awesome. This is the first time my son Buzz has ever seen a dandelion… I think he liked it." The video has since been watched nearly ten million times.

Loading the player...

Take a look at Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's romance

Tom, 31, and his wife Giovanna Fletcher - who tied the knot in 2012 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine - welcomed their first son Buzz in 2014 and their second child Buddy in February 2016. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always make sure their little family comes first. The father-of-two recently opened up to HELLO! Online about how the couple manage to juggle parenthood with their successful careers. He explained: "That's something we're both constantly having to figure out, but we're both fortunate enough to be writers so we can adapt our work around the kids. This basically means we write in the evenings when the boys go to bed."