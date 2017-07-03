Priscilla Presley opens up about rumours that she is dating Tom Jones Priscilla Presley spoke fondly about Tom Jones, and confirmed they were just friends

Priscilla Presley has opened up about the reports that she is dating Tom Jones, and confirmed that they are just good friends. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the 72-year-old opened up about their friendship. "Tom and I have been friends since ’68. It is true," she said. Speaking about photos of the pair enjoying an evening out together which sparked the rumours that they were dating, she added: "That's not the first time we've been out obviously, but probably the first outing in public. But always friendship, always friends."

Priscilla denied that she was dating Tom

She spoke fondly of Tom, who she has known for several decades, saying: "[Tom's] a great guy. Part of that was because he lost his wife, that was the love of his life. It was kind of friends getting together to support him." Tom has previously chatted about his relationship with Priscilla, telling the Sun: "We have been friends for a long time. She's a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together." He also told the Daily Star Sunday: "Priscilla is a friend of mine. I’ve known her for years. But it’s not true that we’re dating or in a relationship. We are just friends. But good friends."

Tom and Priscilla have been friends for decades

Tom's wife, Lady Melinda Rose Woodward, passed away in April 2016 after a battle with cancer, and the Delilah singer opened up about the devastating loss in an interview with Lorraine. "When she passed it was so sudden, in April, she found out she had lung cancer and it was too late, it was terminal, and it was very, very quick," he said. "So it really knocked the stuffing out of me because we'd been together since we were kids you see. We were kids together. And she has always been there, so it was a strange thing."