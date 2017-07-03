Zoe Ball's father Johnny reveals how family rallied around her after death of boyfriend Zoe Ball was in a relationship with Billy Yates for six months before his tragic death

Zoe Ball's father has revealed how her family are helping her cope with the heartbreak following the death of her boyfriend in May. TV veteran presenter Johnny Ball and his wife Dianne have been on hand to support the radio star. He told The Mirror: "If she was next door we would pop round and say: 'Are you OK?' but we're 60 miles away. So we text asking: 'Are you OK? Keep your pecker up. Come on, be strong.' She's started work again and the attention that needs takes her mind from dark thoughts."

Zoe's boyfriend Billy Yates was found dead at his London home in May. The couple were together for six months before his untimely death. Zoe, 46, took a break from hosting her radio show to grieve the loss of her partner, who worked as a cameraman on The Antiques Roadshow. Earlier this month, the Strictly presenter thanked colleagues and listeners for their support upon her return to work.

Zoe said: "As most of you know I've been away for the past four weeks - been a pretty tough time actually, having lost my dear, dear boyfriend, Billy. I would really like to thank the ever-gorgeous ladies Kate Thornton, Suzi Perry and Melanie C, for holding the fort so brilliantly whilst I was away, everyone at the BBC and all my friends for all their support and Billy's dear family, his brilliant friends, [and] my family." The TV star, who was previously married to DJ Norman Cook, went on to thank her listeners and for their kind thoughts and messages, which she said had "meant the world to us all". Speaking about Billy, the star told fans that he was "a truly special chap" who ‘"oved to make everyone laugh".