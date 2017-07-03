Newlyweds Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne looked loved-up in honeymoon selfie The EastEnders actress and ex TOWIE star tied the knot last week

It seems married life suits Jacqueline Jossa and her new husband Dan Osborne! The EastEnders star took to her Instagram page to share the first picture from their honeymoon on Saturday. Looking more loved-up than ever, the couple appeared to be in fantastic spirits as they posed for a sweet selfie. The snap was simply captioned: "Me and mine ❤ Mr and Mrs Osborne 💍💋."

Me and mine❤️Mr and Mrs Osborne 💍💋 A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Fans rushed to compliment the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous and look how happy and radiant you look!!" Another commented: "Congratulations to you both wishing you all the best in your future." A third post read: "You are such a beautiful couple, congratulations to you both." Another follower remarked: "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Osborne! Hope you had a truly special day and enjoy a lifetime of love & memories together."

My beautiful wife & my beautiful daughter 😊❤️💗 Just one person missing 🙁 & we can not wait to see you tomorrow Ted, can not wait for our next holiday, with you too!! 😊👌🏼❤️ A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Jacqueline Jossa celebrates new husband Dan Osborne's birthday - see the photos!

Former TOWIE hunk Dan also shared snaps from their romantic getaway. Posing with his wife and their little girl Ella, the reality TV star made sure he noted his son Ted from a previous relationship. He said: "My beautiful wife & my beautiful daughter 😊❤💗 Just one person missing 🙁 & we cannot wait to see you tomorrow Ted, cannot wait for our next holiday, with you too!!" The following day, he posted a picture of his girls at the swimming pool. In the caption, he gushed: "Another pic from our little holiday 😊 These 2 really are best friends, so cute seeing them together every single day 💗 my girls mean the absolute world to me!! Love you both so much, had such a lovely time in Spain 💗❤️ .... P.S, great photography by myself...?"

Jacqueline, 24, and Dan, 26 - who have been together since 2013 - tied the knot in front of close family and friends last weekend. The soap star took to her Twitter account to share her happy news, telling her followers: "This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband. ❤❤." Dan wrote: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne." The lovebirds got engaged back in June 2015. The couple are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. The reality TV hunk also shares son Teddy, three, with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.