Tony Hadley confirms he is no longer in Spandau Ballet Tony Hadley tweeted that the decision was "beyond [his] control"

Tony Hadley, who is best known as the frontman for the popular 80s band Spandau Ballet, has announced that he is no longer a member of the iconic group. Taking to Twitter, the 57-year-old posted a statement which read: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future." The band released their own statement, which read: "Much to our frustration, Tony had made it clear in September 2016 that he didn’t want to work with the band anymore. This has not changed and 2015 was the last time we were able to perform or work with him. So we have now made the decision to move on as a band."

READ: Priscilla Presley opens up about rumours that she is dating Tom Jones

Tony has left Spandau Ballet

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "I've been a fan of Spandau since 1980 - I'm heartbroken to hear this news," while another added: "Tony, you're a good and kind man. This news saddens me, but you've brought happiness to many & we'll meet again someday." Another was frustrated by the lack of explanation, tweeting: "Out of the blue and with no explanation, don't the fans deserve more? So no more use of the #SB material as a solo artist either I presume?"

READ: Susan Boyle talks years of abuse at the hands of neighbourhood bullies

The band originally formed in 1979

Other fans joked about the news by using titles from the band's most popular songs, with one writing: "Surely this cannot be True? Only When You Leave it seems to Cut A Long Story Short. You need to Look Through the Barricades to see Gold," while another added: "Tony Hadley has left Spandau Ballet - has something gone wrong with the space time continuum meaning I'm picking up Twitter posts from 1987?" This news came just a few days after Tony performed on This Morning while a couple got married on live television. Singing The Look of Love as the couple walked down the aisle, and Gold for the couple's first dance.