Holly Willoughby 'ridiculously happy' after meeting Love Island contestants Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interview Jess and Mike after they had left Love Island

Holly Willoughby couldn't conceal her grin of delight after meeting two Love Island contestants, Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis. The pair, who left the popular reality show in the second week, visited This Morning to chat about their time on the island, and confirmed that they have become good friends since appearing together on the show.

Holly shared a snap on Instagram

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of herself with her co-host Phillip Schofield as they posed with the reality show contestants, and captioned the snap: "Can't tell you how ridiculously happy this made me!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Hahaha we could see it on your face," while another added: "Holly looks gorge and classy as always." While chatting on This Morning, Jessica and Mike revealed that nothing happened after they spent a night together on the show. Mike said: "We didn't sleep together honestly," adding that they are "just friends".

Holly was praised for her gorgeous style on the show

Another contestant, Dom, has previously admitted that he was attracted to Jess, telling the Sun: "I fell in love with her. Jess and I were on a really good run. If it carries on like that outside the villa then I do see myself proposing." Holly and Phil asked Jess about her thoughts on Dom's comments, and she replied: "Oh bless him, it's a bit, I mean, let's not jump the gun on any of this. But no, I adore the boy and I can't wait to see him." Mike added: "I don't think he would be making a mistake, I'm sure a lot of guys would want to. I have never shied away, I think she's a stunning girl – you and Dom got a connection in there – if I was in his shoes, not thinking about marriage just yet, but something along those lines."