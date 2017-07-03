Chloe Green deletes Instagram account a day after defending her romance with model Jeremy Meeks The Topshop heiress was pictured kissing the 'hot felon' model during a holiday in Turkey

Chloe Green, the 26-year-old daughter of Sir Phillip Green and heiress to the £3.8 billion Arcadia fashion group, has deleted her Instagram account only a day after taking to the social media site to defend her blossoming romance with 33-year-old Jeremy Meeks, labelled by the world as the "hot felon".

Posting a picture of herself sitting together with Jeremy and his manager Jim Jordan, Chloe had written "Just the beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate". However the post, together with Chloe's account, can no longer be accessed.

Chloe Green has previously dated Marc Anthony

The couple, who are believed to have met at the Cannes Film Festival in May, has caused controversy mainly as a result of Jeremy's colourful background. He is married with two children and has spent almost two years in prison for weapons and gang charges, with a criminal history stemming back to the early 2000s. Their relationship first came into the limelight when the pair were spotted kissing and embracing on a superyacht off the coast of Bodrum, Turkey.

A source told The Sun at the time; "Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her? He's seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colourful past. Quite what Chloe's dad and Jeremy's wife will make of their fling is another matter. Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster."

Jeremy Meeks is married and has two sons

Jeremy rose to fame in 2014 after a mugshot posted by the Stockton Police Department to Facebook went viral, with many commenting on his extremely good looks. He was snapped up by London modelling agency SUPA Model Management, and made his debut during New York Fashion Week in 2016. He is the current face of Philip Plein.