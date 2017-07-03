Liv Tyler celebrates 40th birthday in style with Kate Moss and Sadie Frost - see pictures The Armageddon actress had a festival-themed birthday

Liv Tyler made sure her 40th birthday celebrations were marked in style! The Armageddon actress, who turned 40 on Saturday, was surrounded by her loved ones, including close friends Kate Moss and Sadie Frost. Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, Liv shared several pictures from the festivities which took place at a beautiful country house, complete with a bouncy castle, outdoor tents and a swimming pool.

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

EXCLUSIVE: Liv Tyler talks being mum to Lula Rose

"Splendour in the grass and along came a sexy tiger 😹😻😸 thank you for the most fun amazing beautiful birthday ever," the mother-of-two captioned one post, while adding another snap of her cosying up to Kate. In the caption, the Hollywood beauty made sure she paid tribute to their years of friendship. She said: "Blessed for 25 years of friendship. Love my girlfriends !!!! Thank you my sweet @katemossagency for the best birthday weekend ever!!!!!!!!"

Happy birthday @misslivalittle - what a lovely day! ❤️ A post shared by sadielizafrost (@sadielizafrost) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

STORY: David Beckham and Dave Gardner enjoy boys' night out at basketball

Liv went on to credit her fiancé Dave for hosting such a fabulous party. She gushed: "My love thank you for the most wonderful birthday weekend ever!!!!! 💗 So happy. So grateful!!!!" Dave, 41, shared a picture of the actress as he paid a heartfelt tribute to her. He wrote: "Happy 40th Birthday to the most beautiful and magical unicorn, I love you so much. You are my dream girl and I am blessed to be able to call you my wife (to be) Happy Birthday Baby Girl, I love you, We all love you."

💗 my love thank you for the most wonderful birthday weekend ever !!!!! 💗 so happy. So grateful!!!!💗💗💗💗💗 @davidgardner A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

STORY: Liv Tyler looks incredible less than three weeks after giving birth

Meanwhile, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler posted one of the best birthday messages to his daughter. Alongside a striking picture of the starlet, he said: "Your mum and dad are so proud of the beautiful woman you are. You are an ((inventress)) of igniting yourself over and over again. ! love you so much! Daddy." [sic]