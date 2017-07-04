David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback snaps The couple have been together since 1997

Happy 18th wedding anniversary to David and Victoria Beckham! The couple took to their respective social media pages on Tuesday to share sweet throwback snaps as they marked their special milestone together. Sharing a picture from their wedding day, mother-of-four Victoria simply said: "I love you." David, 42, uploaded a famous shot of the couple wearing near-identical leather jackets. "Wow we really did this ☺ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman," he said.

The cute tributes come hours after the fashion designer shared a few Instagram stories of the pair enjoying a summer evening celebrating their anniversary. One included a picture of David sporting "bunny ears" with the caption, "18 years married!! Almost!" Elsewhere, their youngest son, Cruz, posted a lovely message. He said: "Dream mum and dad I can't believe it has been 18 years so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world I love you."

David and Victoria, who are also parents to Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and five-year-old Harper, first met at a charity football match in 1997 before they announced their engagement a year later. In March, Victoria opened up about her partner on the Today show: "He's my soulmate. He's the most incredible husband," she said. "We complement each other. He inspires me every day, with the children, with the way he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other." She also spoke about raising the couple's four children. "I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. We are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they're very, very polite children," she said.

Earlier this year, retired footballer David gave fans an insight into the Beckham household during an appearance on Radio 4's iconic show Desert Island Discs. He revealed: "Of course you make mistakes over the years. We all know marriage is difficult at times and it's about working through it. Whenever we've come up against tough times, we know each other better than anybody knows us so we talk." He added: "Do we stay together because it's a brand? Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children. Of course we go through tough times. When we go through tough times we work through it as a unit, as a family."