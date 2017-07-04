Scarlett Moffatt takes on/off boyfriend Luke Crodden to family event - see picture The former Gogglebox favourite briefly ended things with the hairdresser earlier this year

They cooled things off earlier this year, but it seems Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Luke Crodden are enjoying each other's company once again. The former Gogglebox star, 26, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a picture from a family event - where she took Luke as her date. "Memories were made this weekend," she wrote alongside the picture with the hashtags, #christening, #godson and #love.

Scarlett Moffatt took on/off boyfriend Luke Crodden to family event this week

Has Scarlett Moffatt rekindled romance with ex Luke Crodden?

Last month, it was revealed that Scarlett rekindled her romance with the hairdresser. The Sun's Dan Wootton claimed that I'm A Celebrity winner allowed her ex to move back into her new London home. "Her life was manic after the jungle and she wanted to focus on her work," a source told the publication. "The following months were critical for her career, which is why she needed space from Luke." They added: "Now that Scarlett is more settled, she and Luke have been seeing a lot more of each other and have decided to make it official."

Scarlett first met Luke four years ago but they didn't start dating until April last year, and just a few months later the pair relocated to London from Newcastle and they moved in together. At the time, Scarlett's representative confirmed to HELLO! Online that she ended her romance with Luke at the start of the year. Scarlett was said to be "sad" but a source told the Sun that there was no animosity between the former couple, adding that the TV star hopes to remain friends with her ex. Just days prior to the split the newsly-svelte reality star took Luke as her date at this year's National Television Awards, which she co-hosted.