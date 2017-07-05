Kirsty Gallacher talks UEFA Women's Euro finals and family life The presenter is 'very excited' about her sister's wedding to Russell Brand

With the whole nation warming up for the UEFA Women's Euro finals, it seems no one is more excited than Sky Sports News presenter and mum-of-two Kirsty Gallacher. She already has an important date coming up with the wedding of her sister Laura to comedian Russell Brand. But as a long-time supporter of women's football, she also can't wait to see the sport finally being thrust into the limelight.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Kirsty reveals how growing up, she was never given the same opportunities to play football as the boys, despite her love of the sport.

"Girls football wasn't really like boys football," says the TV presenter, who is mum to Oscar, ten, and Jude, seven. "It wasn't really available when I was a little girl, which is a real shame actually."

"But my sons play football and there's a little girl in his team which is lovely to see. That didn't happen when I was younger. It's great to see so many girls involved in club football now - it's only good for the game!"

It seems her sons will soon have another playmate ready to join their squad - their cousin Mabel, eight-month-old daughter of her sister Laura and Russell.

"The boys love their cousin and she's fabulous... I think she'll be joining the boys anyway because they won't give her any choice. They're always kicking a ball so she'll be well into it as well," she laughs.

Kirsty also admitted she is "very excited" for the upcoming wedding of her sister and Russell."I'm excited about everything that goes on with the family." The couple, who live together in Oxfordshire, will reportedly tie the knot this summer.

The Women's Euros, which will be held in the Netherlands, will see 16 teams play off against each other for the chance to win the cup.

And Kirsty has joined Vauxhall to create chants for the English team as part of their #GetIn campaign to encourage more people to get behind the sport.

Kirsty has been busy writing a chant for the whole team, as well as individual chants for team heroes Karen Carney, Fran Kirby and Laura Bassett.

"I'm very much behind this campaign, getting behind the ladies over the summer," she enthuses. "It's good, not just for the tournament or for the summer but its great for women’s sport overall I'm always one to champion women in sport."

Kirsty is part of Vauxhall Motor's #GetIn campaign to rally fans ahead of the games