Kelly Clarkson shuts down body-shamer on Twitter The singer posted a sweet Fourth of July message which prompted a horrible reply

Kelly Clarkson has hit back at a critic who made a cruel comment about her weight. After the 35-year-old singer posted a heartfelt Fourth of July message, one follower replied with "You're fat". Taking the post in her stride, the Voice coach simply replied with, "....and still [explicit] awesome" alongside a winking emoji. She had previously tweeted: "Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength & courage of the men & women who have & are protecting us! Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence." [sic]

Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter to shut down a follower who body-shamed her

STORY: Kelly Clarkson reveals terrifying cancer scare during 2006 Grammys

Over the years, Kelly has been subjected to abuse from critics over her weight. In 2016, the star opened up about the negative comments, telling Redbook: "It's hard for me, a lot of physical things going against me, so I think it's important to tell girls that Photoshop is not reality, that's not what we look like, that's not what we want people to see." She added: "This [her body] is real, and this is what's happening right now, this is what I'm rocking. I'm just going to do me and I'm going to go at my own pace and I'm going to do my thing, and if I'm skinny one day or bigger one day, that isn't going to change how I sound. I still sound pretty dang good. And my talent is why I'm here."

WATCH: Kelly brings everyone to tears with this American Idol performance

When she's not fighting body critics, Kelly juggles a successful music career with being a doting mother to three-year-old daughter River Rose and one-year-old son Remy. Last year, Kelly admitted that she had forced her husband Brandon Blackstock to get a vasectomy after the birth of her second child. Speaking on SiriusXM, she revealed: "I was literally pregnant with Remy, and I was like, 'You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again. If something happens, it's a miracle of God. I literally told my OBGYN on the table while open, 'If I get pregnant again, I will find you!'"