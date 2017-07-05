Rio Ferdinand introduces new girlfriend Kate Wright to his kids – see sweet snaps The footballer has confirmed he is dating TOWIE star Kate Wright

Rio Ferdinand has confirmed he is dating TOWIE star Kate Wright. The retired footballer, 38, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share a picture of him and Kate with his three children. Although their faces are not visible, the snap sees the group show off their new Yeezy trainers. The former TOWIE beauty also uploaded a similar shot of their feet, and wrote in the caption: "Thank you @mr.trendz for sourcing us our white yeezys in under a week.... best service."

Yes @mr.trendz with the super quick delivery of the white Yeezy's! 👌🏽#anotherlevel A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

STORY: Rio Ferdinand shares rare picture of his children

Fans were quick to comment on Rio's picture, with one writing: "@rioferdy5 @xkatiewright I'm so so happy for you all and wishing you a lifetime of happiness 😘 good things happen to good people xx." Another follower added: "I'm wishing you both all the luck love and best wishes for your futures, I also wish your children the best, it won't always be easy but it will always be worth it in the end." A third post read: "Love This 😍 Wish you all the happiness in the world @rioferdy5 ❤."

Thank you @mr.trendz for sourcing us our white yeezys in under a week .... best service 👟🙌🏼 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

STORY: Rio Ferdinand opens up about death of wife Rebecca in new book

It is believed that Rio and Kate have been together since the beginning of the year. This is the first relationship the former Manchester United footballer has been in since his wife Rebecca Ellison died of breast cancer in 2015, aged just 34. The couple first met in 2000 and were married nine years later. They went on to have three children, sons Lorenz and Tate and daughter Tia. Earlier this year, Rio filmed an emotional documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, which showed how the father-of-three dealt with his loss as he adjusted to life as a single parent.

Loading the player...

READ: Rio Ferdinand praised on Twitter following 'heartbreaking' documentary

It was recently revealed that Rio has decided to write a book about his grief, following on from the success of his acclaimed BBC documentary. The book, titled Thinking Out Loud, will reveal the devastating impact Rebecca's death had on her family, and Rio's struggle to talk to his children about the loss of their mother. Rio told The Sun: "After Rebecca died, I just wanted to put everything, the feelings, the hurt, the shock, into a box and leave it there. I didn't know what to say to my children. I felt I didn't have the answers for them, but I wanted to know what they were thinking and feeling. I wanted to reach them."