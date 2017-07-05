John McEnroe compares Novak Djokovic to Tiger Woods: 'He has issues with his wife' The tennis commentator recently made controversial comments on Serena Williams

John McEnroe has hinted that Novak Djokovic is struggling with "off court problems" by comparing him with golfer Tiger Woods. The former Wimbledon champion claimed that Novak's poor form in tennis was due to "mental" not physical problems. Speaking on the BBC commentary team for this year's Wimbledon, John, 58, explained: "The person that comes to mind immediately with Novak is not a tennis player, it's actually a golfer - Tiger Woods."

Novak Djokovic has been with wife Jelena since 2005

The BBC commentator added: "He had the issues with his wife, he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to the same player. So we're starting to say, 'Wait a minute, is this possible with him?' This isn’t a physical thing, this is a mental thing. There are definitely some issues." Novak, 30, has been with his wife Jelena, 31, since 2005 after meeting when they were in high school. They became engaged in September 2013, before marrying in an beautiful ceremony on Sveti Stefan in Montenegro. Novak's wife is currently pregnant with their second child, the couple are already proud parents to two-year-old son Stefan.

John McEnroe has also made comments on Serena Williams

It is not the first time John has sparked controversy with his comments. Last week, the tennis ace claimed that 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams would struggle to be ranked in the top 700 in men's tennis. On US radio station NPR, he remarked: "If she played the men's circuit, she'd be, like, 700 in the world." He continued: "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player, and I suppose anything's possible; maybe at some point a women's tennis player can be better than anybody."

John, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, then tried to clarify his comments on Tuesday's episode of CBS's This Morning programme. When asked if he wanted to apologise, he flatly refused. "I felt the need [on Sunday], however unfortunately, to defend myself and say what I really felt, which is about what I think she would be [in the men's rankings]," he said. "I've got a solution. Solve the problem, and I'm sure the men would be all for this: the men and women play together."