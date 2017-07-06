George Shelley makes first public appearance since death of sister The former Union J singer's sister Harriet passed away in May

He has been keeping a low-profile whilst grieving for his beloved sister Harriet, who was tragically killed in a road accident in May. And on Wednesday evening, George Shelley made his first public appearance at the Warner and GQ party in partnership with Quintessentially in London. Dressed in a summery white shirt, which featured blue and yellow floral prints, with coordinating white trousers, the former Union J singer happily stopped to pose for pictures at the star-studded event.

George Shelley at Warner Music's joint GQ summer party on Wednesday

STORY: George Shelley sings emotional tribute at sister Harriet's funeral

His younger sister Harriet, who was a midwifery student, suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a car on 28 April, before sadly passing away on 6 May. Shortly after her death, George took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute. He wrote on Instagram: "I will never accept that you're gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side. Don't get used to it up there without me, I'll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet."

STORY: George Shelley pays emotional tribute to sister Harriet following her death

George shot to fame when he joined X Factor band Union J in 2012. The band released music together before George decided to quit and focus on his solo career in 2016. He finished as a runner-up in the 2015 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and then subsequently joined the team at Capital Breakfast. Unfortunately, George was dropped from his radio gig earlier this year. The pop star co-hosted the show with fellow presenters Dave Berry and Lilah Parsons before Dave stepped down from his position.