Rio Ferdinand parties with girlfriend Kate Wright's mate after introducing her to his kids The footballer has been dating the TOWIE star since the start of the year

After confirming his romance with TOWIE star Kate Wright, it seems retired footballer Rio Ferdinand has been getting to know his new girlfriend's friends and family. In a newly-surfaced picture, the 38-year-old can be seen enjoying a night out in Essex with her best friend, TOWIE co-star Michael Hassini. The snap, shared on the official Twitter page for restaurant Sheesh Chigwell, shows Rio posing with the reality TV star, who was introduced into the ITVBe series as Kate's close family friend.

The day before, father-of-three Rio took to his Instagram page to share a picture of him and Kate with his children. Although their faces were not visible, the snap showed the group pose with their new Yeezy trainers. Kate also uploaded a similar shot of their feet, and wrote in the caption: "Thank you @mr.trendz for sourcing us our white yeezys in under a week.... best service." It is believed that Rio and Kate have been together since the beginning of the year.

This is the first relationship the former Manchester United footballer has been in since his wife Rebecca Ellison died of breast cancer in 2015, aged just 34. They were parents to three children, sons Lorenz and Tate and daughter Tia. Earlier this year, Rio filmed an emotional documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, which showed how the father-of-three dealt with his loss as he adjusted to life as a single parent.

Speaking about his loss, Rio told The Sun: "After Rebecca died, I just wanted to put everything, the feelings, the hurt, the shock, into a box and leave it there. I didn't know what to say to my children. I felt I didn't have the answers for them, but I wanted to know what they were thinking and feeling. I wanted to reach them."