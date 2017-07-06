George Shelley praises 'supportive' boyfriend as he breaks his silence over sister's death The ex Union J singer's sister was killed in a road accident in May

George Shelley has broken his silence following the tragic death of his beloved sister Harriet. Speaking at the Warner Music and GQ party this week, the former Union J singer praised his "supportive" boyfriend Matthew Holehouse for helping him get through a difficult few months. In an interview with The Sun, he revealed: "This is the first time I've been out in a couple of months. I've had the [explicit] year of my life but I've just got to try and get on with things. The love and support has been overflowing and it helps… My lovely boyfriend has been great and supportive."

His younger sister Harriet suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a car on 28 April, before sadly passing away - aged 21 - on 6 May. Over the past few months, George has been keeping a relatively low-profile, spending his time with his loved ones. He added: "I guess you just have to try and get on with life. It's really hard to say it… I have to do what my sister would have done. She would have just got on with stuff."

George Shelley at Warner Music's joint GQ summer party on Wednesday

Shortly after his sister's death, George took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute. "I will never accept that you're gone," he wrote on social media. "You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side. Don't get used to it up there without me, I'll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet."