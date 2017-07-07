Miley Cyrus shares romantic throwback with Liam Hemsworth: 'Our first smooch 8 years ago' The couple fell in love on the set of The Last Song in 2009

They met and fell in love on the set of romantic Hollywood film, The Last Song. And to mark this year's International Kissing Day on Thursday, Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her first kiss - a still from the movie - with partner Liam Hemsworth. Alongside it, she simply wrote: "Happy #InternationalKissingDay! Our first smooch 8 years ago!"

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

The Wrecking Ball singer, 24, went on to share more snaps - this time, pictures of her kissing her adorable pet dog Emu and one of her with an old photograph of Paul McCartney with the caption: "A kiss for Paul @paulmccartney 💋 #sgtpepperslonelyheartsclubband #InternationalKissingDay." Over the past few weeks, Miley has been busy promoting her new music, which includes new song Malibu. The pop star previously said that her new album is inspired by her fiancé. Speaking about Liam on Australian radio station The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she explained: "I definitely would be lying if I said that wasn't the influence or why I'm here… Because it's like, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fell in love on the set of The Last Song

Miley and the Hunger Games actor, 27, first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling in 2015. In an interview with GQ Australia last May, Liam explained the reasons why they split. He shared: "Of course it was hard. But at the time we were both going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."

Earlier this year, the We Can't Stop singer confessed they ended their relationship after deciding it was time to grow up. "I needed to change so much," she told Billboard Magazine. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard." She continued: "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."