Lorde says she is not part of Taylor Swift's squad

Lorde has revealed that she is not a member of Taylor Swift's famous friendship group, admitting that she never sees them. Chatting on Sunrise, she said: "I don't hang out with these people at all… You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily." The Green Light singer also opened up about life as a celebrity, saying: "The second you think too hard about it, you'll just go insane, so it's best to be like 'we're in wonderland and it's just what happens around here', adding that she thought being famous was "a drag".

This isn't the first time Lorde has spoken about her friendship with Taylor. She apologised back in June after comparing the intense level of the singer's fame to having an autoimmune disease. "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," she explained. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Lorde later apologised for her choice of words after receiving backlash, tweeting: "That was really insensitive. I'm sorry." The Grammy-winning star also apologised for her comments back in 2013 after describing Taylor as "so flawless, and so unattainable, and I don't think it's breeding anything good in young girls [who might think] 'I'm never going to be like Taylor Swift, why can't I be as pretty as Lorde?'". She explained her comments on Tumblr, writing: "What I meant was: there's a lot of importance placed on physical perfection in this industry and I wish my favourite stars didn't look perfect because I think fans (me included) have these feelings of worthlessness."