Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shows off daughter's photography skills with hilarious granny snap The Loose Women star shares two children with husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda is one proud mother! The Loose Women panellist went on Instagram to share a hilarious picture her daughter Teddy had taken of her mother, Gwen Field. The close-up shot was captioned: "@robbiewilliams Teddy's just taken the best picture of Nana Gwen. Dating profile pic? #instafunny #kidsphotography #wcw AWxx."

@robbiewilliams Teddy's just taken the best picture of Nana Gwen. Dating profile pic? #instafunny #kidsphotography #wcw AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Fans were quick to praise the four-year-old's photography skills, with one commenting: "Got to love Gwen. A budding photographer in the making." Another said: "Oh bless her, haha nice one teddy." A third post read: "OMG lol too funny. Well done Teddy 😂 xxx." One follower remarked: "This is awesome.... Just what my granddaughter would do..."

Ayda, 38, shares little Teddy, full name Theodora Rose, and two-year-old Charlton Valentine with husband Robbie. The couple often take to their respective pages to share pictures of their family life. The mother-of-two recently enjoyed spending some quality time with her eldest child. The duo were captured on camera horse riding in the warm weather in the countryside, which she hashtagged #mummyteddytime.

Both Robbie and Ayda have made a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view. During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."