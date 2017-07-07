Video of 65,000 Green Day fans singing along to Bohemian Rhapsody goes viral - watch it here! The video of fans singing along to Queen has become a viral hit

An incredible video of 65,000 Green Day fans singing along to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has become an internet sensation. The video, which was shot from the stage, shows the crowd at BST Hyde Park flawlessly singing along to the hit tune, and was shared on Green Day's YouTube channel, racking up nearly two million views since being posted on Monday.

Fans were quick to comment on the incredible video, with one writing: "Seeing a British crowd singing that song after all of those things that happened in the UK is so beautiful! It clearly shows that British people are not afraid and they won't stop listening to music, going to concerts and continue living their British lives. Respect," while another person added: "It's just so emotional because all those thousands people who don't know each other, are just unified by music! Music for world language!﻿" A third person joked: "Imagine standing there not knowing the lyrics.﻿"

Earlier this week, Green Day were forced to cancel a gig in Glasgow due to the bad weather conditions. In a statement, the band said they were "distraught" by the decision to call off the concert, saying: "We are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don't care if it's raining... sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that we will be back."

Taking to Instagram, the band's frontman Billie Joe Armstrong apologised for being unable to play the show, and revealed that he could hear fans singing outside of his hotel. He said: "Right now, I can actually hear people gathering outside our hotel. I heard them sing Still Breathing, which was beautiful."