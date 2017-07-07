Bobby Brown pays tribute to Bobbi Kristina ahead of two-year anniversary of her death Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in July 2015

Bobby Brown has paid tribute to his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who passed away at the age of 22 in July 2015. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a photo of Bobbi, writing: "My Angel. My [heart.] FOLLOW @bobbikristinaserenityhouse and join the movement. #BobbiKristinaSerenityHouse #eNough is #eNough @bobbikristinaserenityhouse." The Serenity House is an emergency shelter offering help to victims of domestic abuse.

Bobbi Kristina spent nearly seven months in a coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub just a few years after her mother, Whitney Houston, passed away in 2012. Speaking about his daughter's death on The Real, Bobby said: "We prayed in hope for six months, you know, for something better to happen. But when God calls you, he calls you… I'm pretty sure her mother had a part with like [gestured], 'Come on let's get her up here' in the best way possible."

Bobbi died just a few months after her mother, Whitney

Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was found legally responsible for the 22-year-old's death, and was order to pay nearly £28million ($36 million) to her family. According to a civil lawsuit, Bobbi died after a "violet altercation" with Nick led to him placing her in a bathtub and injecting her with a "toxic mixture". Speaking about the court case, Bobby said: "I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings. I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter's name in the future, or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy's name. Finally I do need for the District Attorney's Office to step up and begin the criminal prosecution of Mr. Gordon. The delay in that matter is of great concern to me and my family."