Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi says band paid for Rick Parfitt's funeral Francis Rossi said that Rick's family were 'dithering somewhat'

Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi has said the band paid for the funeral of their guitarist, Rick Parfitt. Francis, 68, said he had to step in with arrangements for the service because Rick's family were "dithering somewhat". Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "We had to fly him back (from Malaga). I don't know why, there was some procrastination of some sort with the insurance. And we also paid for the funeral because his family were dithering somewhat.

"I said 'There is some responsibility.' Ricky was my partner, I do miss him. We've been a duo for so long. And it feels quite lonely at times." Francis added: "Even though it might have got fractious at times, I knew where I stood. I don't have that now. It's all very strange. We were great friends when it started out."

Rick Parfitt's funeral was held in Woking in January

Rick passed away aged 68 on Christmas Eve last year. His manager announced that he died following a severe infection for which he was admitted to hospital, after a shoulder injury. The dad-of-five had been planning to launch a solo career in 2017, and had revealed his intentions to bring out an album and autobiography in the new year. His funeral was held about a month later in January at Woking Crematorium. Rick's widow Lyndsay Whitburn attended, as did Rick's first wife Marietta Boeker and his second wife Patty Beedon. Rick and Lyndsay's nine-year-old twins are believed to have stayed at home.

Rick's third wife Lyndsay Whitburn attended the funeral

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! six months after Rick's death, Lyndsay revealed how she is helping their twins Tommy and Lily adjust to life without their father – and how the twins' most recent birthday was a "horrendous hurdle". She said: "Lily and Tommy came in to me first thing this morning with their birthday cards. Lily was subdued. She picked up a card and used her little finger to rip it open across the top of the envelope. She said, 'This is how Daddy opened his cards. If Daddy was here, he would be giving me a card, too.'

"It absolutely floored me. I choked up and said, 'Of course he would, my darling.' It was very emotional. This is a major milestone in their lives – their first birthday without their dad. I know nothing I do or say can replace the loss of the father they idolised."