Emma Stone reveals 'selfless' male co-stars took pay cuts to ensure wage equality The La La Land said has opened up about pay equality

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has revealed that "multiple" male co-stars have taken pay cuts to fight for equal pay. The 28-year-old, who won Best Actress gong at this year’s Academy Awards for her role in La La Land, admitted that several actors have been "really incredible" to ensure there is no discrimination. In an interview with OUT Magazine, she shared: "In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair.”

Emma Stone has admitted that some of her male co-stars have taken pay cuts

STORY: Emma Stone says she was sad when La La Land finished filming

She added: "That's something that’s also not discussed, necessarily - that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.' If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. Over the years, Emma has worked alongside the likes of Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Andrew Garfield. She continued: "It's not about, 'Women are this and men are that.' It is, 'We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.'"

Emma has worked alongside the likes of Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling

WATCH: Emma Stone opens up about her struggle with anxiety

Emma currently stars in new movie Battle of the Sexes, which follows the story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs - one of the most watched television sports event of all time. Her co-star Andrea Riseborough confessed she hasn't been lucky with equal pay. She told the publication: "I don't know how many films I've been in - 20, 25 films, something like that. And I've never had the experience of a guy taking any sort of pay cut. In fact, I’ve been number one in films before and been paid a lot less."