Angelina Jolie moves family closer to Brad Pitt after divorce Are Brad and Angelina co-parenting? The mum of six is moving to a Hollywood mansion in Hollywood one mile from Brad Pitt’s house

Angelina Jolie has moved into a stunning six-bedroom home with her six children – Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne and Knox – in order for them to spend more time with their father, Brad Pitt, who lives just a mile away from the mansion. According to sources, the children are "much happier" to be living closer to their dad.

An insider told Hollywood Life: "[Angelina Jolie and the children] had spent their spring and part of the summer in Malibu, about an hour drive from Brad, which was hard on the kids. While they liked being at the beach, despite everything, they did not like being so far from dad. Now that they are skateboarding distance to Dad's house, they are much happier being close to him, and back in the neighbourhood they consider home — about a mile from Dad."

Angelina has moved into a six-bedroom mansion

Angelina's new mansion is an incredible 11,000 square feet, and has an outdoor swimming pool with a pool house, a home gym and library as well as huge landscaped gardens. The Maleficent actress has stayed out of the limelight after announcing that she and Brad were divorcing back in September 2016. At the time, she released a statement which read that the decision was made "for the health of the family".

The children are happy to be close to their dad

Speaking about their split in a recent interview with GQ, Brad said: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it… I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it's not done with any kind of delicacy or insight – it's done to sell."