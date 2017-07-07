Andy Murray reveals his and daughter Sophia's favourite TV show The father-daughter duo love Peppa Pig

Andy Murray has revealed his and daughter Sophia's favourite TV show - popular cartoon Peppa Pig! The Wimbledon star told young fans during a Q&A that the animated pink pig was a "life-saver" for him, as it helped to keep his 17-month-old daughter Sophia quiet.

"My favourite TV show just now is Peppa Pig. I watch it a lot with my daughter," he told a young girl when asked what his favourite television programme to watch was.

Andy and wife Kim are expecting their second child

"It keeps her quiet sometimes if she's in a bad mood for fifteen or twenty minutes so Peppa Pig is actually a life-saver for me."

The dad-of-one's fun revelation comes just a few days after Peppa Pig herself wished the British champion good luck ahead of his first match at Wimbledon on Monday. "Hello Andy Murray, have you had a good day?" Peppa said in a unique video message posted on the Today programme.

"Do you like jumping in muddy puddles? If you jump in muddy puddles, you must wear your boots because you wouldn't want to get your tennis trainers muddy! Andy Murray - Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, George and I wish you the best of luck at Wimbledon. Lots of love, Peppa Pig."

Earlier this week, during an interview with the BBC's Sally Nugent and a group of schoolchildren – 'mini Murrays' – Andy, 30, was asked what the best moment of his life was - revealing it had been his daughter's birth.

"The best moment of my life would be when my daughter was born," said Andy, who welcomed little Sophia with his wife Kim in February 2016. "And that was a great year for you," said BBC presenter Sally. "It ended up being a good year on the court, but it was a better one off it for sure," said Andy.

The Scotsman was also asked about his home life, revealing that he loves his wife's cooking, and that he sends the most texts to Kim and his older brother Jamie. "Who's cooking do you prefer – your gran's, mum's or wife's?" asked one schoolboy, Gregor. "It's definitely not my mum," laughed Andy. "She doesn't cook well… I don't like my mum's food. It's a really tough question! My gran has a lot of experience cooking so I would say it would just be her, but my wife is also a good cook."