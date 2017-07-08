Cheryl looks unrecognisable in new blonde selfie – see the snap! The singer surprised fans by posting a photo of her new look

New mum Cheryl has given her social media fans a treat by posting a rare selfie of herself on her Instagram page. The singer shared a glamourous photo on Saturday that showed the star posing for the camera with a stunning new hairstyle. In the picture, Cheryl looks beautiful and healthy with her hair cascading down her shoulders in blonde waves. In fact, Cheryl's new look was so different, that many of her 3.5million followers questioned if it was her at all.

🌾🍂🌿 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

There were lots of compliments for Cheryl beside her selfie. One fan wrote: “Beautiful! Loving this look on you!” while another said, “Gorgeous, motherhood agrees with you - you are even more beautiful.” One follower flattered the star: “Love you with lighter hair,” and another said “Love the hair colour.” There were several questions from fans asking Cheryl to confirm if the photo was indeed of her or someone else. One follower asked: “Is that you? You look like another person.” And there were comments about Cheryl's baby boy, Bear: “You treasure every minute alone with your baby hon,” one fan told her.

Cheryl's look in October last year before the birth of Bear

It’s the second selfie in two days for the notoriously private singer. On Thursday evening, Cheryl posted a loved-up photo of her and boyfriend Liam Payne on their way to their date night. Cheryl opted to alter her appearance using a Snapchat filter – much as she did when she shared her first post-birth picture, just last week. Alongside the photo, she simply wrote: "Date night." Cheryl and Liam welcomed their first child together on 22 March.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Last weekend, doting partner Liam threw a romantic party for Cheryl to celebrate her 34th birthday. Cheryl’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts shared photos of the event on her Instagram stories, which showed a forest-themed garden party. Liam had decorated the garden of their Surrey home with streamers hanging from a oak tree, complete with quirky birdcages and bouquets to add that magical feel to the day. The party enjoyed a sit down meal and finished off the evening by watching Love Island together.