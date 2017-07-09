Is Holly Willoughby heading into the jungle to host I’m A Celebrity? The presenter is at the centre of rumours surrounding the hit show

Could This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby be heading into the Australian jungle to host popular reality show I’m A Celebrity? Reports on Sunday morning revealed TV bosses might be lining up Holly to stand in for current host Ant McPartlin, as he recovers from depression and addiction troubles in rehab. The Daily Star reported that Holly would be show bosses’ number one choice to step in and co-present with Declan Donnelly if need be. However, Holly’s representative has since denied the claims to the Daily Mail. So it looks like the much-loved TV host will not be overseeing Bushtucker trials after all.

Ant & Dec co-host TV show I'm A Celebrity in Australia

Ant McPartlin entered a rehab facility last month to tackle problems with anxiety, depression and alcohol and painkiller addiction. Fans and celebrity friends supported the star and praised him for his openness about his personal battle. ITV has reportedly offered Ant as much time as he needs to recover from his illness and addictions. I’m A Celeb begins filming again in November this year, so everyone is hoping Ant will be better in time for the show.

TV favourite Holly would be a popular choice if she were to take on the temporary role. The star has a huge following of fans from her hosting spots on This Morning and Celebrity Juice and she’d be sure to form a fun double-act with Dec. A source close to Ant had told The Star: “I’m a Celeb is ITV’s biggest show of the year so they’re keen to get a plan in place should Ant want to continue his down time. Holly is the number one choice, she’s the nation’s favourite and already a huge fan of the show – the perfect Jane of the jungle to Dec’s Tarzan!”

Holly Willoughby is a popular presenter with fans

The paper reported that ITV were willing to pay for Holly’s whole family, which includes her husband Dan Baldwin and her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, to accompany her to Australia. The story also says that other top names are in the frame as stand-by hosts: Love Island’s Caroline Flack, Mark Wright and previous winner Scarlett Moffatt. Holly’s rep has denied these claims. We wish Ant a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the show with Dec very soon.