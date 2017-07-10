Beckhams celebrate Harper's birthday with never-before-seen photos Harper's parents David and Victoria and her older brothers all posted photos on Instagram

Happy birthday Harper Beckham! The little girl turned six on Monday and to celebrate, her parents David and Victoria and her older brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all took to Instagram to share never-before-seen photos of the youngest member of their family. It seems Harper was treated to the best birthday gift ever – meeting a real life Princess at the palace in London. David shared a picture of his daughter dressed up as Elsa from Frozen, posing with a group of friends and none other the Queen's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie.

"Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x," David captioned the photo. The retired footballer also posed with his daughter outside the royal residence, cuddling her tight and captioning another picture: "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady… Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives… Happy 6th birthday (I can't believe you're 6 already) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x."

Harper Beckham celebrated her birthday at the palace

Doting mum Victoria also shared a picture of her youngest child at the palace, holding a bright red balloon and sweetly wearing her Disney costume. "Our little birthday princess x Kisses," wrote the fashion designer. Harper's big brothers all paid tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram, sharing beautiful family photos that delighted fans.

Brooklyn shared a sweet throwback photo with his sister

Brooklyn, 18, chose a snap of the siblings on a safari holiday and wrote: "Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much." Romeo, 14, posed with his sister in school uniform and enthusiastically wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much." Meanwhile, Cruz posted: "Dear Harper I can't believe it has already been 6 years you are such a big girl so to the best sister in the world I love you so much have an amazing day."