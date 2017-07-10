Cristiano Ronaldo posts cute picture of one of his twins and girlfriend: 'Lovely moments' The Real Madrid footballer welcomed his twin babies in June

He became a proud father to twins just last month, so it's hardly surprising Cristiano Ronaldo is making sure he captures some treasured family moments. On Monday, the football star took to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture of one of his newborn babies and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. He simply captioned the snap: "Lovely moments."

Lovely moments😍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Last week, Cristiano confirmed that he had welcomed twins. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old posted a cute snap posing with his two new children, each peacefully sleeping in his arms whilst he proudly looked on with a smile on his face. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he wrote. While no names have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the father-of-three has chosen to name his twins Mateo and Eva."

STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo's son dotes on newborn twins in adorable photo

Cristiano, who welcomed the twins via a surrogate, also confirmed the happy news on Facebook, revealing that he was leaving the Confederations Cup following Portugal's semi-final exit to be with his newborn children. He wrote: "I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born." He added: "I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

STORY: Everything you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's new girlfriend

Elsewhere, Cristiano and his model girlfriend appear to be more loved-up than ever, having been inseparable over the past few weeks. The sports star met Georgina almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. News of their relationship went public in November when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, where the Real Madrid star tried to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.