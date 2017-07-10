Chris Evans scares the Internet after posting misleading photo of dog Chris Evans shared a snap of his pooch, saying he missed him

Chris Evans had to apologise to his fans on the Internet after tweeting a snap of his dog with a caption that read: "Really missing this guy right now," leading people to believe that his pet pooch had passed away. The Captain America actor then clarified his comments, writing: "To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months." Twitter users had a hilarious reaction to the misleading tweet, with celebrities including Seth Rogen and the popular Twitter account 'We Rate Dogs' among those to jokily scolding Chris.

Chris shared a snap of his dog

Seth replied to Chris' post, writing: "[Expletive] dude I was like crying," while We Rate Dogs wrote: "CHRIS YOU MUST SPECIFY WHY HE'S MISSED NEXT TIME MY GOODNESS." Others were quick to joke about the post, with one writing: "Really missing Chris Evans right now (oh, he's fine, we just haven't had a new Captain America movie in a little bit)," while another added: "Hey, IF thanos kicks your butt, can I have your dog... I actually think the dog may be the one to save us all."

Chris opened up about adopting his pet dog in an interview with Elle magazine back in April. Speaking about taking a break from work, he said: "I took the last year off and moved home to Massachusetts. To be honest, I didn't do a whole lot. My sister has three kids. I spent a lot of time with them, just really hanging out. I got a dog a year ago. She's become a huge part of my life. I felt very normal, like a regular human. I felt like my 12-year-old self. And I was really full of a lot of joy."