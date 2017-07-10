Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson sparks dating rumours with co-star - find out who! The actress is famed for playing Poldark's wife Demelza

Despite playing brother and sister on screen, Poldark stars Eleanor Tomlinson and Harry Richardson have struck up a secret romance off camera. The stars were pictured cosying up to one another in London over the weekend. According to Daily Mail, the pair started dating after getting close during the filming of the third Poldark series. Harry, 24, joined the beloved BBC period drama in series three, playing Poldark's brother-in-law Drake. HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the actress for comment.

Eleanor Tomlinson has been pictured kissing Poldark co-star Harry Richardson

QUIZ: How well do you know your Poldark phrases?

Eleanor, 25, who plays Captain Ross Poldark's loyal wife Demelza, split from boyfriend Ben Atkinson, a Poldark stuntman, earlier this year. Sources have claimed that she and Harry made little attempt to hide their feelings from passers-by during their recent outing. It follows reports that the actress had grown close to her on-screen husband Aidan Turner, who recently parted ways from girlfriend of eight months, artist Nettie Wakefield.

Harry Richardson plays Demelza's brother Drake in Poldark

Both Eleanor and Aidan have proven a big hit with TV fans, with Poldark continuing to draw millions of viewers on BBC1. The period drama, set on the Cornish moors in the 18th century, follows miner Ross Poldark and his romantic woes with his first love Elizabeth Chynoweth and wife Demelza, as well as his attempts to restore his own fortunes by reopening a derelict mine. The first season, a reinvention of the 1975 programme, was an unexpected hit for the BBC in 2015.

STORY: Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson reveals her best time-saving travel hacks

Sunday night's episode saw the departure of Poldark's right hand man, Captain Henshawe. The tense episode saw seven men head to France to rescue Dwight Enys, but only six return. The loss of the character came as shock to Poldark fans, with viewers taking to Twitter to post. "Captain Henshawe, I am going to miss you so much. A little piece of my heart broke off watching @PoldarkTV last night," said one fan, while another wrote: "I cried for the loss of dear Captain #Henshawe tonight. Thank you for so excellently breathing life into a beautiful character."