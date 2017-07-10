harper-beckham

David Beckham sets record straight on Harper's palace visit

David Beckham explained why they had visited Buckingham Palace

by Emmy Griffiths

David Beckham has shared a post of himself with his mum, Sandra, and his daughter, Harper, stood outside Buckingham Palace together on the six-year-old's birthday while explaining why the family had visited the Palace. The retired footballer revealed that the family had been invited for a special tea party, and that it wasn't opened specifically for Harper's birthday after fans questioned why they had been invited.

READ: Beckhams celebrate Harper's birthday with never-before-seen photos

harper-beckham

David shared a snap of his mum with Harper

He captioned the snap: "One last picture of the birthday girl... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honoured to be able to there... Beautiful tea party." David also shared a photo of Harper with Princess Beatrice, writing: "Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x."

READ: David Beckham and his mum join Anna Wintour at Wimbledon

bck

Victoria shared a snap of David on Harper's special day

In another snap, he posed with his daughter outside the royal residence, cuddling her tight and captioning the post: "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady… Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives… Happy 6th birthday (I can't believe you're 6 already) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x." Victoria also shared a picture of her only daughter on her birthday, holding a bright red balloon and sweetly wearing her Disney costume, writing: "Our little birthday princess x Kisses." Harper's big brothers all paid tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram, sharing beautiful family photos that delighted fans. Her eldest brother, Brooklyn, wrote: "Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much."

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment