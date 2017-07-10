David Beckham sets record straight on Harper's palace visit David Beckham explained why they had visited Buckingham Palace

David Beckham has shared a post of himself with his mum, Sandra, and his daughter, Harper, stood outside Buckingham Palace together on the six-year-old's birthday while explaining why the family had visited the Palace. The retired footballer revealed that the family had been invited for a special tea party, and that it wasn't opened specifically for Harper's birthday after fans questioned why they had been invited.

David shared a snap of his mum with Harper

He captioned the snap: "One last picture of the birthday girl... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honoured to be able to there... Beautiful tea party." David also shared a photo of Harper with Princess Beatrice, writing: "Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x."

Victoria shared a snap of David on Harper's special day

In another snap, he posed with his daughter outside the royal residence, cuddling her tight and captioning the post: "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady… Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives… Happy 6th birthday (I can't believe you're 6 already) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x." Victoria also shared a picture of her only daughter on her birthday, holding a bright red balloon and sweetly wearing her Disney costume, writing: "Our little birthday princess x Kisses." Harper's big brothers all paid tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram, sharing beautiful family photos that delighted fans. Her eldest brother, Brooklyn, wrote: "Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much."