Martine McCutcheon reveals why she turned down Loose Women bikini photoshoot The mother-of-one is preparing for her musical comeback

Loose Women star Martine McCutcheon has opened up about her decision on why she turn down the chance to appear alongside her colleagues in the #MyBodyMyStory campaign, which was shot by singer Bryan Adams. The 41-year-old, who is preparing for her musical comeback, confessed she wasn't feeling "confident" to strip down to her bikini, but praised Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha for doing so.

In an interview with The Sun, Martine explained: "They asked me if I wanted to do it. For me, it was at the time I was about to do the album and I wanted to come back looking great and feeling great - it wasn't the right time to come out there and bear all my flaws." The photos were airbrushed and filter-free in hope to encourage women to love their bodies and accept their flaws, whatever their age or size. The actress added: "I have the utmost admiration for the girls who did it but I didn’t feel great – and it just wasn't the right timing for me when I wanted to look my best."

The Loose Women show their support to the #MyBodyMyStory campaign

Over the past few months, Martine working on her new music. In May, she gave fans a first glimpse of her brand new single Say I'm Not Alone. The track was officially launched by Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2, ahead of the release of Martine's new album Lost and Found, which will follow on 11 August. She told The Sun: "Music has always been my first love, it’s what I’ve done the longest. It was a massive comfort to me - when you hit rock bottom and there’s nowhere to go but up, it just feels natural you should let it out and write music and lyrics."