Drake Bell reveals there's 'no hard feelings' over co-star Josh Peck's wedding snub The long-time friends starred in popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh

Drake Bell has revealed that there are "no hard feelings" between him and his former co-star Josh Peck. The 31-year-old, who appeared alongside Josh in popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, confessed that the pair are still on great terms despite not getting an invite to his wedding last month.

Drake Bell has revealed that there are "no hard feelings" between him and Josh Peck

STORY: Drake and Josh fans devastated after Drake Bell wasn't invited to Josh Peck's wedding

After Josh tied the knot with his fiancée Paige O'Brien, Drake tweeted several times about the wedding snub. In the now-deleted tweets, he told followers that their "ties are officially cut". Drake tweeted: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. True colours have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha… When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from."

The friends starred in popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh

STORY: Drake Bell shares heartbreak over death of ex-girlfriend Stevie Ryan

However, in a new interview with People, Drake has reassured fans that they are still good friends. He explained: "He's been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we've been talking." Speaking about their fans' reaction, the actor added: "I didn't think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realise that it was going to have such a viral effect." When quizzed about the possibility of being reunited with Josh on television, Drake teased: "If it's done the right way. I don't know if a reunion of us doing the same characters as in Drake & Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express. But it would definitely be fun."