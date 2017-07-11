Wimbledon star Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena celebrate wedding anniversary The couple are expecting their second child together

His focus is very much on winning the Wimbledon this week, but on Monday tennis star Novak Djokovic took time out to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with his wife Jelena. The 30-year-old Serbian sportsman shared a sweet Instagram post to mark the special occasion, uploading a snapshot showing the couple posing for a selfie together in their bathrobes. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Happy anniversary my soul mate! I am so grateful to have you in my life and the love that you share reminds me of what should be nurtured and fought for in life. Thank you for being a dedicated and loving mother, big support and backbone to all of us close to you. Love you with all heart and soul."



Novak and Jelena were married in July 2014 – as featured exclusively in HELLO!. They welcomed their son Stefan in October that same year, and in April it was revealed that they are expecting their second child together.

Jelena also took to social media to celebrate the couple's anniversary. She shared a series of candid snapshots on Instagram, writing alongside: "Happy anniversary my love! Time doesn't exist for us… just love, understanding, support, passion and us @djokernole #happyanniversary."

The celebrations come after John McEnroe publicly suggested that Novak was struggling with "off-court problems", comparing him to troubled golfer Tiger Woods. While speaking as part of the BBC's Wimbledon commentary team, John claimed that Novak's recent 'poor form' was down to mental, not physical issues. "The person that comes to mind immediately with Novak is not a tennis player, it's actually a golfer - Tiger Woods," he said. "He had the issues with his wife, he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to the same player. So we're starting to say, 'Wait a minute, is this possible with him?' This isn’t a physical thing, this is a mental thing. There are definitely some issues."