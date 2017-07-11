Jay-Z admits marriage to Beyoncé wasn't based on 100% truth Jay-Z has spoken frankly about his marriage difficulties with Beyoncé

Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with Beyoncé in a new mini-documentary for his new album, 4:44, and admitted that their romance wasn't "built on the 100 percent truth". In the 11-minute video, which also features interviews from celebrities including Chris Rock, Will Smith and Aziz Ansari, Jay said: "This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see."

Jay-Z spoke about his relationship with Beyoncé

The dad-of-three added: "Then we had to get to a point of, 'Okay, tear this down and let's start from the beginning … It's the hardest thing I've ever done." Fans were quick to point out that the rapper references his alleged infidelity in his new album. In one song, the lyrics read: "Yeah, I'll [expletive] up a good thing if you let me. Leave me alone, Becky. A man that don't take care his family can't be rich… I apologise, often womanise, took my child to be born, see through a woman's eyes. Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song. I don't deserve you."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently welcomed twins

The couple welcomed their newborn twins back in June, and have reportedly named their little ones Rumi and Sir Carter. TMZ reported that that the parents had filed legal documents to trademark the names. A source revealed to People magazine that the pair were "thrilled" to welcome the twins and had already started telling their family and friends the happy news.