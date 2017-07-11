Zara and Mike Tindall put on a loving display at Wimbledon Carole and Pippa Middleton were also in attendance

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed some time away from parental duties as they cheered on Andy Murray at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. The Queen's granddaughter and her husband appeared very loved up as they cosied up during the match - with the royal seen planting a kiss on her rugby star Mike's cheek at one point. They joined several other stars as they took their seats in the Royal Box where they watched tennis champion Andy beat Benoit Paire.

Zara, 36, looked demure in a navy silk dress which she later covered up with a chic denim jacket. With her blonde hair swept away from her face, the mother-of-one concealed her eyes with designer sunglasses. Mike, 38, put on a dapper display in a tailored navy blue suit which was teamed with a silk tie and a light blue shirt. Kim Murray was also in attendance to watch her husband on court. She was joined by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former World No. 1 tennis star Billie Jean King and boxer David Haye. Other attendees included Carole and Pippa Middleton.

Zara and Mike's appearance comes a few days after they revealed the royal's world champion eventing horse Toytown had passed away at the age of 24. Mike announced the sad news on Twitter, paying tribute to the 17 hands chestnut gelding. "So sad to say goodbye to the big man today, been a massive part of our lives giving us so many highs! RIP Toytown," he tweeted. Zara and Toytown's partnership lasted for almost two decades, and in that time they won individual gold and team silver in the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Germany. There's no denying that the couple are sports fans. Zara, a professional British equestrian, was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her services to equestrianism, while Mike is a former English rugby player, who was a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad.