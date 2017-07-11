Liam Hemsworth posts rare picture with Miley Cyrus - see her hilarious response The couple fell in love on the set of The Last Song in 2009

They have been inseparable ever since they rekindled their relationship. And on Monday, Liam Hemsworth took to his Instagram page to share a sweet selfie showing him with his fiancée Miley Cyrus, who he referred to as his "little Angel". But, it seems, Miley was less than impressed by his choice of snapshot, commenting on the post: "Why. This. Picture lol."

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

The adorable picture - captioned "My little angel and I" - sent social media into overdrive, with followers gushing over their relationship. One wrote: "I'm rooting for your love!! You guys are the cutest @liamhemsworth @mileycyrus." Another remarked: "This is soooo sweet! Love you both so much." A third post read: "You guys are so perfect for each other." One follower added: "You look awesome together."

The lovely post comes shortly after Miley shared a throwback picture of the couple's first kiss - a still from the movie, The Last Song. Alongside it, she simply wrote: "Happy #InternationalKissingDay! Our first smooch 8 years ago!" Miley, 24, and the Hunger Games actor, 27, first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling towards the end of 2015.

Over the past few weeks, Miley has been busy promoting her new music, which includes new song Malibu. The pop star previously said that her new album is inspired by her fiancé. Speaking about Liam on Australian radio station The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she explained: "I definitely would be lying if I said that wasn't the influence or why I'm here… Because it's like, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."