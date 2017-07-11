Lindsay Lohan skips brother Michael Lohan Jr.'s wedding The Mean Girls actress has been busy working on a secret project

Parent Trap child star Michael Lohan Jr. tied the knot with girlfriend Nina Ginsberg in Rhode Island over the weekend. But his sister Lindsay Lohan was noticeably missing from the celebrations, according to a new report. Daily Mail revealed that the Mean Girls actress was unable to attend as she has been busy working on a "secret project". A spokesperson for the representative told the publication: "Her brother knew she would not be there they spoke before it happened and she wished him well."

Lindsay and Michael's younger sister Ali took to her Instagram page to share a sweet video of the bride getting ready. "So happy to have you apart of our family Nina," she simply captioned the clip. Michael and Nina, who have been together for ten years, announced their engagement in 2016. At the time, Lindsay took to her social media pages to congratulate the pair, telling her fans: "Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @ninaginz and my brother @mikelohan!!!"

😍so happy to have you a part of our family Nina! #sistersforlife A post shared by Aliana Lohan (@alianamusic) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Lindsay, who turned 31 last week, is in the middle of launching her own lifestyle website to give fans a glimpse into her life. The former child star previously spent time in rehab for alcohol and drug problems. More recently, the Hollywood star was spotted on set with Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint filming the second season of hilarious comedy Sick Note. Lindsay rose to fame in 1998 when she played the role of twins in The Parent Trap remake. A few years later, she secured lead roles in Freaky Friday and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen before starring in 2004 hit Mean Girls.