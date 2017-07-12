Jeremy Meeks files for separation from wife after being pictured with Chloe Green The male model and Melissa Meeks have been married for eight years

Jeremy Meeks has filed for legal separation from his wife, according to a new report. The 33-year-old male model, also known as the world's hottest felon, has reportedly filed paperwork asking to end his marriage - just days after Melissa Meeks revealed she planned to divorce her husband of eight years. "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken," she recently told the Daily Mail. "My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened."

🌹 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on May 9, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

STORY: Topshop heiress Chloe Green dating male model Jeremy Meeks

Jeremy, who shares two children with Melissa, was photographed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on board a yacht off the coast of Turkey, with the pictures appearing on the MailOnline last week. The publication claimed that the pair met in May this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Chloe, 26, also posted and deleted an Instagram picture of them together, which was captioned: "Just the Beginning…We appreciate all the love and the hate."

Happy 4 th of July from me and my boys !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

STORY: Chloe Green deletes Instagram account a day after defending romance with Jeremy Meeks

Shortly after posting the snap, Chloe deleted her Instagram account following backlash from fans. A source previously told The Sun: "Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her? He's seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colourful past. Quite what Chloe's dad and Jeremy's wife will make of their fling is another matter. Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster." Jeremy is no stranger to press attention. The model, who is currently the face of Phillip Plein, was famously dubbed a "hot convict" after his 2014 mugshot went viral. He had spent almost two years in prison for weapons and gang charges, with a criminal history stemming back to the early 2000s.