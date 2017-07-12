Kim Kardashian shares Blac Chyna's non-disclosure agreement – hinting she has breached her contract Kim Kardashian has responded to situation between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Kim Kardashian seems to have suggested that Blac Chyna has breached the terms of a non-disclosure agreement that she allegedly signed while she was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian by taking out a restraining order against him and speaking out about their relationship.

In her restraining order, Blac claimed that Kim's brother had also been physically and emotionally abusive, and said that he threatened to commit suicide if she "didn't do what he wanted me to do'". When ABC News reached out to Kim for a comment on the recent allegations, she simply responded with a copy of Blac's NDA, which reads: "[Chyna] shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees."

Blac opened up about her reaction to her ex-fiancé posting explicit photos of her on social media, telling Good Morning America: "I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed."

Kim has shared a copy of Blac's NDA

The mother-of-two's attorney, Lisa Bloom, also released a statement which read: "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses… It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."